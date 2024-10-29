A deliciously wicked Halloween experience at Merry Hill

The event features a spook-tacular pop-up in the Central Event Space, where shoppers can spin the wheel for the chance to pop their hand inside one of the centre’s friendly ghosts and win one of hundreds of ghoulishly good prizes.

Every player has a chance to win a prize worth up to £250 and top prizes include signed Sidemen merchandise, £200 worth of delicious Sides food and prizes from stores from around the centre including Hollywood Bowl, Menkind, The Entertainer and Gandey’s circus. Halloween fans will get the chance to take up to 5 different spookie selfies too.

The event is free to attend, suitable from age +4, no booking is required and runs every day until Thursday, 31 October from 11am-4pm.

The Sides team will also be handing out free samples of their autumn themed menu at the event, which promise to tingle the tastebuds with pumpkin spiced flavours. For those in the mood for some heat, the devilishly hot Nuke Heat will also be available to try.

The Halloween fun doesn’t stop there! Also returning to the centre this month is Gandey’s Circus, which will be performing its Halloween Spooktacular Big Top show from until 3rd November. The show features a cast of vampires, skeletons and Jack-o’-lanterns performing thrilling acts that are sure to have everybody on the edge of their seats.

These activities are joined by Europe’s biggest Halloween store, Halloween House, which has returned to the centre offering seasonal delights for its sixth year at Merry Hill.

Wicked Wheel of Wins. Photo: Merry Hill

From classic costumes and horror masks to colourful makeup and spooky home décor, the store stocks one of the largest collections of Halloween merchandise available for adults and children.

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill said: “Halloween is an exciting and popular time at the centre, giving people another moment of joy between summer and Christmas to enjoy with friends and family.

“We’re excited to be working with Sides during the spookiest of seasons to give visitors of all ages yet another fun way to celebrate Halloween this year. Friends and family can also celebrate the occasion with Gandeys’ show and get dressed for the occasion at Europe’s biggest Halloween store, Halloween House.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the centre over the next couple of weeks to really get into the spooky spirit!”

By Sam Wardell - Contributor