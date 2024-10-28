Mayor officially opens college’s new state-of-the-art campus

This innovative campus has been developed in collaboration with Birmingham-based building contractors E Manton and is equipped with cutting-edge media and digital technologies.

The College aims to provide its students with exceptional learning experiences, access to industry-standard facilities and the tools they need to develop their knowledge to succeed in today's fast-paced industries.

The investment in Trinity Point reflects the College’s commitment to providing a modern and inspiring learning environment that will prepare learners for their future as they embark on their journey towards rewarding careers.

Jacquie Carman, the Principal and Chief Executive of Halesowen College said: "We are excited to welcome students to Trinity Point. This state-of-the-art campus will enable our learners to embrace new skills and opportunities, setting them on the path towards a successful career in the media and digital industries."

Aaron Gibbons, Contracts Manager at E Manto, said: “It has been a privilege to work in partnership with Halesowen College, and we are immensely proud to have delivered Trinity Point, a first-class learning facility that the students deserve. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the college on future projects”

Upon officially opening the new campus, Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “This new campus at Trinity Point is a fantastic opportunity for young people in our region to gain valuable skills that will open doors to exciting careers.

“Alongside the college’s training, the WMCA-funded bootcamps in Coding and Cyber Security will equip local learners, especially those looking for work, with the digital skills they need to thrive in growing industries. This will make a real difference, helping transform lives and create brighter futures for our young people and communities.”

Richard Parker with Jacquie Carman, Halesowen College Principal and Chief Executive, and Alex Ballinger, MP for Halesowen. Photo Halesowen College

The college is hosting its next Open Event on Wednesday, 6 November between 4pm-7pm. The Trinity Point campus will be welcoming visitors to view the amazing facilities and talk to staff about the range of courses available.

To book your place visit halesowen.ac.uk or contact the college on 0121 602 7777.

By Hayley Edwards - Contributor