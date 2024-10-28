Funeral director launches second bereavement group

The family-run funeral director has introduced its new bereavement group for the Brownhills and Hednesford communities, which will be hosted at The Turf in Norton Canes on a monthly basis, to provide solace for those who have lost loved ones.

The inaugural session will take place on Wednesday, 6 November, between 10am and 12pm and is free to attend. Personal Funeral Advisors, Rachel and Claire who will run the group aim to offer a safe and comfortable space for people to find support and share their experiences with others who are grieving.

The introduction of the Lichfield bereavement group follows the success of the Dove Bereavement Group, Jennifer Ashe & Son’s first monthly support sessions which launched in October last year and hosted at Ye Old Toll House in Willenhall.

Claire Jones, Personal Funeral Advisor at Jennifer Ashe & Son, said: “The launch of our Dove Bereavement Group was so well received by the local Willenhall community and provided much-needed support to many during their most vulnerable time.

“It was a delight to see our group come together and provide one another with relief and a safe space to discuss their thoughts – many participants went on to become friends following meeting at our sessions. The experience of loss crosses age, background, orientation, and personality divides, and in bringing people together in one place to share their experiences, we are so moved to see that some really remarkable friendships have been formed.

“Taking the time to set up the new bereavement group for the Brownhills and Hednesford communities was the clear next step, and we hope to bring this sense of solidarity and support to the local area through these sessions just as we have in Willenhall.”

Jennifer Ashe & Son encourages those within its West Midlands community who are experiencing the loss of a loved one to consider attending these bereavement groups. The funeral director has nearly a decade’s experience consoling individuals and families in their most vulnerable times, understands grief affects everybody differently and provides these bereavement groups on the basis that all who are seeking understanding and compassion are welcome.

Claire Jones, Personal Funeral Advisor, will be helping to run the new bereavement group. Photo: Jennifer Ashe & Son

Claire continues: “Many of those who attend our group sessions will have similar stories to tell however there is no expectation to share your personal experiences. Most importantly it’s a safe space for people to find a friendly face and a listening ear - and of course a hot or cold drink too!”

The next Dove Bereavement Group will be hosted on Wednesday, 13 November, 10am-12pm at Ye Old Toll House, which is accessible via public transport and will be facilitated by the Jennifer Ashe & Son team, who can offer support and advice for those attending.

To find out more information or enquire about the bereavement groups, please contact the team on 01902 937572 or visit: jafunerals.co.uk

By Emma Lloyd - Contributor