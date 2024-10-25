Staffs WIs celebrate with a Cups & Cakes Day!

The event was held at The Young Farmers Club within the grounds of the County Showground where members of WIs across Staffordshire met to receive certificates for long service and cups and trophies for competitions.

Helen Mancey, Chair of Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes said:" The talent that we have in WIs in Staffordshire is amazing. Over 60 Teams competed in the Federation Quiz and we have had competitions for creative writing, bowls and darts, crafting and art as well as the long standing traditions of floral art, baking and preserve making. There is something for everyone in the WI."

There is certainly an appeal to be part of the largest women's organisation in England with one member receiving a certificate for 60 years of membership.

Another WI tradition of always having cake - and tea - on hand was also upheld with delicious home-made fayre which made the occasion even more special.

Enjoying chat and cake. Photo: Staffs WI

For information on the Staffordshire Federation of Women's Institutes, go to sfwi.org where there is a link to their Facebook page.

Cups & Trophies. Photo: Staffs WI

By Karen Sulway - Contributor