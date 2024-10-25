Halloween House in support of local hospice, as son continues father's tradition

With spooky animatronics, lighting and fog machines, spectacular Halloween ghouls, pumpkins and ghosties they will be raising funds for The Mary Stevens Hospice where Thomas’s father was cared for in his final days.

Thomas says: “Mary Stevens Hospice were wonderful caring for my dad and my family and we want to give them a little back so they can continue to care for other families at the most difficult time of their life. Dad always loved a big event and would go over the top to create something amazing, so it was only right that I carried on his passion going bigger and better than last year!”

To visit the family friendly, Halloween House is free of charge, with donations to the hospice appreciated. You can visit between October 29- 31, 5pm - 8.30pm with a relaxed, quieter time for those who would benefit from it on October 31 between 2pm - 4pm.

Tom and Amy supporting Mary Stevens Hospice with their Halloween House. Photo: Mary Stevens Hospice

For more information on how you can support the Mary Stevens Hospice, please visit their website at: marystevenshospice.co.uk

By Alisha Harper - Contributor