Discover creepy Cannock Chase this Halloween

There are many stories about strange happenings and sightings over the years about Cannock Chase. The Chase Project's 'Creepy Cannock Chase Map' provides an analysis of some of these stories of ghosts, haunted sites, UFO sightings and strange animals such as the 'Pig Man'.

Creepy Cannock Chase Map. Image: The Chase Project

Artist's impression of a UFO over Weetman Bridge, over Cannock Chase. Image: The Chase Project

Brocton 'haunted' telephone box. Iamge: The Chase Project

By Richard Pursehouse - Contributor