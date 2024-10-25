Discover creepy Cannock Chase this Halloween
A 'spooktacular' analysis of some of the stories about Cannock Chase, widely regarded as the "weirdest place in England" for ghosts, UFOs, The Occult and Strange Creatures.
There are many stories about strange happenings and sightings over the years about Cannock Chase. The Chase Project's 'Creepy Cannock Chase Map' provides an analysis of some of these stories of ghosts, haunted sites, UFO sightings and strange animals such as the 'Pig Man'.
By Richard Pursehouse - Contributor