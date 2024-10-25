Express & Star
Discover creepy Cannock Chase this Halloween

A 'spooktacular' analysis of some of the stories about Cannock Chase, widely regarded as the "weirdest place in England" for ghosts, UFOs, The Occult and Strange Creatures.

The strange 'Pig Man'. Image: The Chase Project

There are many stories about strange happenings and sightings over the years about Cannock Chase. The Chase Project's 'Creepy Cannock Chase Map' provides an analysis of some of these stories of ghosts, haunted sites, UFO sightings and strange animals such as the 'Pig Man'.

Creepy Cannock Chase Map. Image: The Chase Project
Artist's impression of a UFO over Weetman Bridge, over Cannock Chase. Image: The Chase Project
Brocton 'haunted' telephone box. Iamge: The Chase Project

