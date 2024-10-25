Delight as Sandwell school receives 'good' rating by inspectors

Since becoming part of Stour Vale Multi Academy Trust in April 2020 and implementing a new senior leadership team. Newtown Primary School in West Bromwich has been on a long journey of school improvement.

Mrs Chesney-Ly the schools Headteacher has said: "We have worked exceptionally hard with the support of the trust, to create a learning environment that is safe and welcoming for all children. This has also included the development of a new curriculum and assessment process that is able to offer an ambitious and tailored curriculum for all children."

Acting Headteacher Mr Clayton is also delighted with the outcome and said: "Newtown Primary School is a special place and I thank everyone who has worked so hard in making the school a success."

By Richard Clayton - Contributor