Colleagues in the pink for good cause
Employees at Bilston-based bathroom designers Utopia, were delighted to support the charity Breast Cancer Now by sporting pink garments to work on Wear it Pink Day.
Staff members raided their wardrobes and a whole range of pink clothing was on display at the company’s Wolverhampton headquarters.
This was the latest fundraising effort by the company which supports a range of local and national charities.
Helen Clark, Head of Marketing at Utopia, said: “Who doesn’t enjoy the opportunity to dress up for a good cause? Cancer charities are particularly dear to our heart at Utopia as a number of employees have been affected, including our own Liz Green, so we’re delighted to take any opportunity to support them.”
By Deborah Lord - Contributor