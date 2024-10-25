Colleagues in the pink for good cause

Staff members raided their wardrobes and a whole range of pink clothing was on display at the company’s Wolverhampton headquarters.

This was the latest fundraising effort by the company which supports a range of local and national charities.

Helen Clark, Head of Marketing at Utopia, said: “Who doesn’t enjoy the opportunity to dress up for a good cause? Cancer charities are particularly dear to our heart at Utopia as a number of employees have been affected, including our own Liz Green, so we’re delighted to take any opportunity to support them.”

Staff at Utopia in the pink on Wear it Pink Day. Photo: Utopia

By Deborah Lord - Contributor