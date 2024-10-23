Probus clubs enjoy musical afternoon at annual lunch get-together

Everyone was warmly welcomed to the afternoon event, including Patrick Garnett, Chairman Cannock and District Men's Probus Club; Peter Dunn, Chairman Cannock Men's Probus Club. Unfortunately, Lynne Moseley Chairwoman Cannock Chase Ladies Probus was unable to attend.

Following a delicious meal, we were entertained by Ritchie Dean a local vocalist and entertainer, who sings various types of music spanning many decades. His music certainly got some guests up dancing and clapping, with songs including Tom Jones, Green Green Grass of Home; Simon Garfunkel, Bridge over Troubled Water; Barry White, My First My Last My Everything and Engelbert Humperdinck with Spanish Eyes. He also included a song by Dave Alexander, The Working Man, a song about a coal miner’s life, which is very relevant to our own area.

A Toast to The King was made by Margaret Thompson and Chrissy Whereat presented the toast to absent friends. The afternoon concluded with a raffle before Chairwoman Anne Bumford, thanking everyone for attending, with very special thanks to Barbara Bowman, Claire Whitehouse, Jill Gooch for their hard work in organising this event, together with the Committee for their help. A thank you to Paul, his waiting staff and chefs for excellent service, concluding with a special thank you to Richie Dean. Pam Clarke gave a vote of thanks to Ritchie Dean for a wonderful afternoon of music, which meant the afternoon was a great success and one to be remembered.

Paul, of Cannock Chase Golf Club, congratulating Anne Chairman. Photo: Jill Gooch

New members are welcome, we meet at Chase Golf Club at 12noon to share a meal, fellowship, speakers, outings and many other activities. For more information contact membership secretary Barbara on 01922 882166 or Chairwoman Anne on 01922 418037.

By Alison Cardy - Contributor