Dudley church member skydives from 14,000ft for charity

Mandy Newby from Dudley executed her daring stunt on a surprisingly sunny October Saturday in Langar airfield, Notts to raise funds for the charity, Restored. She has so far raised over £1,700 for her endeavour.

Restored speaks up about violence against women and girls and equips the church in particular to stand against domestic abuse and support survivors.

Domestic abuse affects 1 in 4 women and 1 in 6 men. There is an acknowledged need for specialised services that are tailored to people’s contexts. Restored meet this need for Christian women, where their faith can be weaponised against them as part of the abuse.

The money raised will go towards funding initiatives such as an online survivor’s network and doing workshops with churches. Restored are also developing a network of churches that provide a place of safety and welcome for survivors, known as ‘Beacons’.

Mandy says: "I am part of New Hope Baptist Church in Coseley, which is a Restored Beacon. Domestic abuse robs people of their value, their security and their hope. Restored journey with survivors as they rebuild their lives, making sure that they know they don't need to choose between their safety and their faith. I have seen first-hand the difference it makes to be accepted and loved. I want others to benefit from these blessings too."

Mandy with her skydiving certificate. Photo: Mandy Newby

You can find out more information about the work of Restored - including finding your nearest Restored beacon at restored-uk.org.

Logo of churches who are part of the Restored Beacon network

You can also learn more about Mandy’s fundraiser on crowdfunder.co.uk/p/charity-tandem-skydive

By Mandy Newby - Contributor