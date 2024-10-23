Cannock church preserved thanks to efforts of former councillors

The Cannock church closed its doors in October 2017, former town councillor, Sharon Jagger, explains: "I was elected as a Hednesford Town Councillor in May 2019. One of the first residents to get in touch with me was concerned about saving the building. It had stood empty for 18 months by that time.

"The resident asked me what efforts the town council had made but I couldn't find an answer in the council's archives.

"I promised the resident that I would do all I could to preserve the name of the church - I liaised with the district council and the developer. It was agreed that the name of St Saviours would be preserved.

"My colleague Annette Walker liaised with the developer to arrange for the tower bell to be preserved.

"Although we both had to resign as town councillors in December 2023, we are very proud to know that our efforts led to the preservation of the name of St Saviours and its tower bell.

"A mini bell tower has been built by the developer and the bell will soon be permanently displayed on the site.

"Former councillor Annette Walker brought a motion to Hednesford Town Council who agreed to allocate the sum of £1,000 towards the construction of this monument."

Community volunteer Sharon Jagger is proud her idea was taken up. Photo: Sharon Jagger

By Sharon Jagger - Contributor