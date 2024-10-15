'Fantastic time' had by care home residents as they celebrate Oktoberfest

Dora Rose care home, in Milford near Cannock Chase, embraced the spirit of Oktoberfest with a fun-filled day of traditional German festivities, bringing a vibrant celebration of culture to its residents.

Oktoberfest is a renowned worldwide folk festival originating in Munich, Germany, associated with lively gatherings, hearty food, and, of course, plenty of beer. The event at Dora Rose was no exception, with the home transformed into a colourful Oktoberfest setting, adorned with festive decorations and showcasing the very best of German hospitality.

Residents enjoyed an array of German snacks, including pretzels, sausages, paired with a selection of traditional beers. They were also joined by a musical duo, who performed a variety of classic German tunes, encouraging residents to join in and sing along.

Dora Rose Home Manager, Claire Hayward, said the day was a wonderful success: “Our residents had a fantastic time celebrating Oktoberfest. The atmosphere was joyful, and it was wonderful to see everyone coming together, enjoying the music and trying new foods. Events like this are not just about having fun, they play a crucial role in promoting social interaction and community spirit within the home.”

Dora Rose residents enjoyed Oktoberfest entertainment. Photo: Dora Rose

Participating in cultural festivities like Oktoberfest is an integral part of life at Macc Care’s homes. Such events provide a wonderful opportunity for residents to experience and celebrate different cultures, helping to foster a sense of inclusion and diversity. For those living in care, these celebrations are more than just entertainment; they offer a chance to reminisce, engage, and connect with both staff and fellow residents.

“Embracing cultural diversity through events like Oktoberfest allows our residents to explore new traditions and reminisce about past experiences,” continued Emma. “It’s also a fantastic way to promote socialisation, which is essential for maintaining a positive and vibrant community within our home.”

By Sarah Taylor - Contributor