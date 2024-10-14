Wolverhampton charity secures lottery grant to enhance heart rehab

Wolverhampton's only heart charity, Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group (WCASG), known for its commitment to helping those affected by cardiovascular disease, aims to improve the quality of life for patients through comprehensive rehabilitation services. The charity recieves no external financial support so this funding will facilitate the continuation and enhancement of their flagship initiative, “Have a Heart Wolverhampton,” a cardiovascular rehabilitation centre in Wolverhampton which focuses on long-term recovery and support for patients in the community.

“This funding is a game-changer for our Charity and the community we serve,” said Dr Ros Leslie, Vice Chair of the Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group. “It will allow us to reach more patients and offer a wider range of services, ensuring that no one has to face their recovery journey alone. Our mission has always been to provide physical, emotional and practical support, and this grant will significantly bolster our efforts.”

Jen Davies, Manager of Have a Heart Wolverhampton added: “The Have a Heart Wolverhampton program is designed to assist patients in navigating the often-challenging path of recovery following a cardiovascular event. Services include tailored exercise sessions, educational workshops, mental health support, and peer-to-peer mentoring. With the new funding, the charity plans to introduce more resources and outreach initiatives, aiming to engage with even more individuals who may benefit from their services.”

Local health care professionals have praised the charity's initiatives, highlighting the critical need for ongoing support for patients. "The rehabilitation process is vital for a successful recovery, and the work done by the Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group is exemplary," said Chris Scordis, Clinical Exercise Physiologist and Lead for Cardiac Rehabilitation at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust. "This funding will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the health and wellbeing of many individuals in our community."

Grateful members celebrate the award. Photo: WCASG

The National Lottery Community Fund has emphasized its commitment to supporting organisations that foster community well-being. This funding is an investment in the health of the community and will help to ensure that those recovering from heart conditions have the resources and support they need.

Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group is now planning a series of events to celebrate this achievement and raise awareness of their services. Community members are encouraged to participate and learn more about the support available to those affected by cardiovascular conditions.

As the charity embarks on this new chapter, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing compassionate care and support for patients in Wolverhampton. With the support of the National Lottery Community Fund, the future looks brighter for those on their journey to recovery.

If you would like to support or sponsor their facility, or for more information about Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group and the Have a Heart Wolverhampton program, please visit have-a-heart.co.uk

By Chris Scordis - Contributor