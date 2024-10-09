New care home opens in Walsall welcoming its first resident and creating 100 jobs

The home, which will support adults living with complex mental and physical health conditions, is set to create more than 100 jobs locally and occupies the former Fernwood Court site on Wolverhampton Road West, Bentley.

Simon Anderson (55), the care home’s first resident with Frontotemporal Dementia, will benefit from environmental improvements and the support of a specially-trained dementia care team, as a result of Deena Heaney MBE’s guidance. This will ensure that high standards of care and resident wellbeing, particularly for complex care needs, are central to the home’s services from day one.

Commenting on her son’s new care home, Susan Anderson, Simon’s mother, said: “ When Simon joined Rowanbrook he couldn’t wait to explore, he smiled when interacting with his carers and was happier than I had ever seen him. He has settled very quickly. My anxiety has gone, I don’t worry about Simon like I did because we know he is looked after properly so my health has improved tremendously.”

With 54 en-suite bedrooms, the home is designed as smaller ‘communities,’ each with no more than 18 beds per floor. Every room is furnished with flat-screen TVs and luxurious touches. The home also features dining and lounge areas to foster social interaction, along with a beautiful, enclosed garden for residents to enjoy.

Speaking on Rowanbrook’s offering, Care Home Manager, Bo Micu said: "It's wonderful to see Rowanbrook officially open its doors. Our top priority is to serve the local community by providing a care home that delivers unmatched expertise and compassionate care for those with complex health needs.

"We’re excited to welcome our residents into a warm, comfortable, and supportive environment here at Rowanbrook."

For more information please visit rowanbrookcarehome.co.uk

By Emma Osta - Contributor