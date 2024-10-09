Jerroms host pre-budget insights podcast for Midlands SMEs

With several key predictions and expectations emerging, Jerroms invites delegates to a special podcast titled “Pre-Budget Insights” on October 23 from 10.30am to 11.30am.

Nick Wright, director at Jerroms Miller Specialist Tax, will host the podcast, providing a summary of potential changes that may affect local SMEs ahead of the main event.

Nick Wright said: “The Labour government has pledged to deliver economic stability while keeping taxes, inflation, and mortgages as low as possible. However, with significant public debt to manage, there are expectations of both tax increases and spending cuts. For SMEs, this could mean adjustments in business taxes and potential changes in capital gains tax and pensions tax relief. By staying informed, businesses can position themselves to take advantage of opportunities and prepare for the new fiscal landscape. For individuals and businesses looking to access key updates, insights and announcements, Jerroms have a dedicated Budget Hub.”

Additionally, Jerroms is offering delegates the opportunity to join an expert panel live on October 30 from 4pm to 5pm. This session will delve into the Autumn Budget announcement, exploring key tax changes and their potential impacts on SMEs in the region.

By Sharon Adey - Contributor