St Matthew’s receives Green Award

The award was made at a ceremony in London at the end of September.

The combined efforts of St Matthew’s Volunteers and Walsall Rotary Club, together with advice from the Bumble Bee Conservation Trust over five years have achieved these groups’ aspiration to produce something lovely out of something unloved.

An area of the churchyard was first cleared of litter, broken glass, cans and needles.

Volunteers landscaped and made borders from donated timber.

Planting was supported by an initial donation of £500 from Walsall Rotary Club, which also paid for gardening equipment.

The project began on a wet day in July 2023, and just one year later Walsall Rotary Club held a celebration meal in St Matthew’s Church for the completed work followed by a talk and tour led by John Edlin, St Matthew’s voluntary Building Manager.

Ros Clewes, another volunteer who led planting said: “It’s great that our efforts have been recognised at a national level. I really enjoy the connection with nature and the beautiful setting as I work.”

2023 President of Walsall Rotary Club, Richard Hughes, said: “What started as a simple conversation last year has connected communities to build something special.”

Local Councillor, Eileen Russell, said: “Walsall should become more widely known as a great place to live and work, with friendly people and special places to enjoy.”

Rev Jim Trood, Rector, said: “This project represents the results of sustained co-operation between the Rotary Club and St Matthew’s which makes very proud. Alongside the many heritage and education projects, concerts and civic celebrations, the bell ringing team and the Place of Welcome this adds to the sense of connection between local people and St Matthew’s church. I say to them: this is your church.”

The Bumble Bee area is in the churchyard and is open to all..