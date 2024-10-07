Midlands Air Ambulance Charity Thanks M6toll For 20 Years’ Support

When the toll road first opened in 2004, the company selected the air ambulance as its chosen charity and has continued to offer this same commitment for the last 20 years.

This makes the company the charity’s longest standing corporate partner by a decade.

During M6toll’s time of support, the road has donated more than £500,000 in fundraising, which has funded hundreds of lifesaving missions via air ambulance helicopter and critical care car.

It has also provided free passage to the M6toll for the charity’s critical care cars and personally to the members of aircrew, meaning they often get home quicker after a long shift.

In addition to the financial support, M6toll has also supported a number of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s campaigns and initiatives, including Sky Champs, which provides Key Stage 1 and 2 children with National Curriculum based activities to use in school and at home.

This is a great resource to schools and was a vital tool for parents who home schooled during the pandemic. As part of Sky Champs, the team at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity gave skills sessions to children in CPR and bleed control, and in the last four years have delivered sessions to more than 16,000 school pupils across the Midlands, thanks to M6toll’s generosity.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “The support our organisation has received from M6toll is exceptional. Their team has been by our side for two thirds of our charity’s existence and we cannot than them enough for their unfaltering commitment. Through fundraising, initiatives and campaigns, they have directly helped our advanced clinicians deliver outstanding clinical care at the scene of an incident.”

Joanna Seabright, customer experience, marketing and communications director at M6toll, added: “We are extremely proud of our long standing and successful partnership with the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, and over the past 20 years we've seen the positive impact of their important work. It’s been a pleasure to support the life-saving missions the charity carry out all year round, and our whole team have been involved in so many initiatives over the years, not only to provide much needed funds but also to support various volunteering programmes and initiatives.”

Find out more about the charity’s vital, lifesaving service by visiting the website or by following the charity on social media.