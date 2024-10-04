NHS charity reveals new name

The charity will continue to support the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, the UK’s newest healthcare facility, and the Trust’s other sites – Sandwell, City and Rowley Regis Hospitals as well as GP practices and community services.

Your City & Metropolitan Hospitals Charity is also celebrating the successful closure of the £2 million ‘We Are Metropolitan’ fundraising campaign for the Midland Met, opening on 6 October.

Funding raised will be used to enhance the experience for patients, staff and visitors to the new site. This included a gallery and exhibition space for art programmes and performances by community organisations, sculptures raising awareness around organ donation, a play unit and artwork for the Children’s Department and additional PhD studentships with university partners to help pioneer new treatments for heart disease, leukaemia and ovarian cancer.

Steve Allen, Chair and Trustee for the charity, said: “We are delighted to reveal the new name for the charity, its brand and strategy after more than a year of consultation with our key stakeholders. This included valued conversations with our Trust staff and volunteers, as well as our grateful supporters, funders and partners. I am honoured to chair this wonderful charity and be part of a board of trustees with boundless enthusiasm and ambition.

“Your City and Metropolitan Hospitals Charity’s vision is improved live chances and better outcomes in our communities and care systems. The successful fundraising for Midland Met, which is now the nearest adult hospital to the centre of Birmingham, has started this very important work and we are so grateful to every supporter who helped us reach our £2 million target in our previous charity form.”

Johnny Shah, Head of Your City & Metropolitan Hospitals Charity, added: “Becoming an independent charity for the Trust means we can do even more to enhance the experience of everyone using our hospitals and healthcare services. The work we have funded at Midland Met are great examples of this, but it is important to remember that both Sandwell and Birmingham remain within the top 10 most deprived local authorities in the country.

“There is so much more we need to do to address health inequalities outside of our hospital walls. Your City and Metropolitan Hospitals Charity would like to call on the grateful support of the business sector and our local community, to help us transform lives.”

The new name was revealed at an official launch event held in Birmingham City Centre on 3 October.

By Anuji Evans - contributor