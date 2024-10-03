West End producer becomes new Patron of local drama group

Originally from Kidderminster, Paul's love for theatre began in the societies youth section, KODYS, as well as performing shows with the main society. He has since gone on to great things in the world of Musical Theatre including being artistic director of The Other Palace Theatre and advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber

Paul is also the long-time producer of ‘Heathers’ which has just returned to the West End for a run ahead of its third UK tour. Some other shows Paul has produced over the years include ‘Be More Chill’ and ‘In The Heights’ as well as countless new musicals. He is also an Olivier Award winner.

“I’m absolutely honoured to have been asked to be the Patron of KODS. One of my proudest achievements in fact” said Taylor-Mills. “Amateur dramatics allowed young Paul to dream. These groups across the country are bringing communities of likeminded people together, for some it’s the only access they have to the arts. How magic is that! And what a thrill it is to do what I can to shine a spotlight on these incredible and sometimes un-noticed miracles that are making the world a brighter place.” “We are delighted to welcome Paul Taylor-Mills as our new patron,” said Reece Jones, Chair of KODS. “His expertise and enthusiasm for theatre will undoubtedly inspire our members and elevate our productions. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead with his support.” KODS is getting ready to start rehearsals for the next musical production, ‘Legally Blonde’, which will be performed at The Rose Theatre in March 2025. They are looking for new members wishing to take part in the musical adaptation of the beloved 1997 film.

The first meeting will be on October 23rd at Talking Props studios, Green Street. With principal auditions taking place Sunday 3rd November. For more information about KODS and upcoming events, please look for Kidderminster Operatic and Dramatic Society on social media or contact kods.kidderminster@gmail.com.

By Tom Paine - contributor