Good Food Show winter returns to Birmingham this November

All I want for Christmas is Tom... Two Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge is back with a bang to ignite the Big Kitchen with his classic British cooking. We have an abundance of top chefs and experts with our star-studded line-up including James Martin, Nadiya Hussain, Michel Roux, John Torode MBE, Lisa Faulkner, Gennaro Contaldo, Jane Dunn of Jane’s Patisserie, and many more to be announced soon.

The Big Kitchen, sponsored by HexClad, remains the show's heart where renowned chefs will demonstrate their culinary skills live on stage. Expect to see cooking icons such as James Martin, Tom Kerridge, Nadiya Hussain, Michel Roux, Paul Ainsworth, Clare Smyth MBE, and Matt Tebbutt cooking up seasonal winter recipes. HexClad ambassador Chris Baber will also be joining each session for some quick and easy recipe demonstrations with HexClad’s hybrid cookware range.

The Christmas Kitchen, sponsored by Franklin & Sons, is back and the ultimate festive space to celebrate. Hosted by Chris Bavin, you’ll see a delightful mix of familiar faces, such as the Queen of Gluten Free, Becky Excell and new talent including Sophie Wyburd and many more cooking live and spreading festive cheer to get you in the holiday spirit. Franklin and Son’s new range of soft drinks will be perfectly paired with each recipe to show you how they can be the perfect companion to your meals this Christmas.

The Good Food Show

The Let’s Talk Good Food Stage, and the brand-new Good Food Kitchen are both a must for Good Food Magazine lovers, and the best part is... they’re both free to attend! The Let’s Talk Good Food Stage, hosted by Samuel Goldsmith and Mallika Basu, is all about your favourite chef’s success. If you have any burning questions, this is the best place to get them answered. At the Good Food Kitchen, hosted by Good Food’s Barney Desmazery, you’ll be able to soak up the atmosphere and watch the Magazine come to life! You’ll see your favourite faces from the Good Food team cooking live and inspiring you with ‘Planet Friendlier’ recipes. From using up those Christmas leftovers to eating seasonally, plus they will be joined by star contributors throughout the Show including September cover creator Chetna Makan, and sustainable plant-based cook Max La Manna.

The Book Signing provides a unique opportunity to meet your favourite chefs and get your cookbooks from the pop-up book shop signed – the perfect gift for any food-loving family members or friends who might not be able to make it this year. And don’t forget to snap a selfie!

The Good Food Show isn’t just about learning; it’s also about giving. If you’re looking for the perfect gifts, a wide range of exhibitors and producers are here to kick-start your Christmas shopping. From exquisite Russell & Atwell fresh chocolates to Shepherds Purse’s Yorkshire Blue Cheese and Cornwall’s Davidstow Cheddar, there’s something special for everyone. You’ll also find premium wines from around the world and top-of-the-line cookware, like Gordon Ramsay’s favourite HexClad and new appliances from Salter. There truly is something for everyone.

The show offers an array of tastings and workshops, including the Good Food Wine Club Tasting Theatre, in partnership with Laithwaites, and the Fabulous Food Finds Tasting Theatre, where you can discover new flavours and refine your palate. The Winter Workshops provide hands-on experiences, allowing visitors to learn new cooking techniques from experts and cocktail masterclasses with Maldon Salt and Don Papa Rum. More to be announced soon!

The Good Food Show Winter also boasts a variety of eating and drinking options. The Takumi Lunch Club by Lexus and the Good Food Restaurant offer delectable dining experiences, while the Street Food Vendors serve up diverse and delicious options. For those looking to indulge in some shopping, the Producers Village features a curated selection of gourmet products, artisan cheeses, fine wines, and top-tier cookware, making it the perfect place to find holiday gifts. The Good Food Magazine Subscriber’s Lounge is the perfect place to take a break from the bustle of the show, whilst also being able to watch your favourite chefs and experts live on the Let’s Talk Good Food Stage.

For a premium experience, visitors can opt for the VIP package. Back this year and located on the show floor, our VIP guests will be able to take the front row in the Big Kitchen, enjoy a glass of fizz on arrival plus enjoy Christmas tunes from the Band Stand whilst relaxing in the lounge. The perfect way to treat yourself!

Join us this November at the NEC Birmingham for the Good Food Show Winter and immerse yourself in a world of culinary delights.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit Good Food Show Winter.

By Ruby Craig – Contributor