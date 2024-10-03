Fashion challenge set to fund vital hospice care

This stylish initiative forms a part of this year's Hospice Care Week activities.

St Giles Hospice, a leading care provider in the region, is calling on local fashionistas to demonstrate their creativity by crafting stylish ensembles from their charity shops.

The challenge not only highlights the quality finds available in hospice shops but also demonstrates how fashion can directly fund crucial hospice services.

Stylish volunteer Lynn Terry showing off her fashion pieces from St Giles Hospice shop

Participants are encouraged to create complete outfits that could fund an hour of essential care, which costs the equivalent of around £28.

For example, purchasing a top for £4.50, trousers for £5, jacket for £7.50, shoes for £6 and a bag for £5 from St Giles Hospice shops could pay for an hour of one-to-one nursing care for a patient.

St Giles Hospice operates 22 charity shops across the region. These shops can be found in various locations including Cannock, Burton, Bilston, Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield, providing ample opportunities for shoppers to participate in the challenge

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as hospices across the UK face a staggering £77 million funding deficit. St Giles Hospice itself is grappling with a £1.5 million annual shortfall, making community support more vital than ever. The hospice also recently made an announcement of proposed significant redundancies due to unsustainable rising costs and an urgent need to reduce its budget deficit.

Nicola Brannen-Mott, Deputy Head of Retail at St Giles Hospice, emphasised the significance of the challenge. She said: "These types of events are more than just fundraisers. Every pound raised helps us continue providing essential care to those who need it most in our community. The Hospice Look Challenge is a fantastic way for people to support St Giles while expressing their creativity and style."

The challenge not only aims to raise much-needed funds but also to increase awareness of the hospice's vital role in the community.

St Giles Hospice encourages participants to share their Hospice Look Challenge outfits on social media using the hashtag #HospiceLook and tag @stgileshospiceshops on Instagram, showcasing the incredible fashion finds available in their charity shops while supporting a worthy cause.

The most creative and inspiring outfits will be featured on St Giles Hospice's social media channels throughout Hospice Care Week which runs between 7 – 13 October, giving participants a chance to shine and inspire others with their stylish, budget-friendly creations.

For more information on how to participate in the Hospice Look Challenge or to find your nearest St Giles Hospice shop, please visit this link.