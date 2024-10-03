Dudley mum launches mentor programme

Mum of three Charlotte from Dudley already owns local business Lott’s Holistic Tots, providing baby massage and yoga to families across the area, but is now looking to expand her offering by turning her attention to the wellbeing of mothers, utilising her existing knowledge in psychology and mental health.

The mentorship programme is launching in the new year, and will run online over 12 weeks, allowing mums to address the emotional issues they are facing as a parent, alongside Charlotte’s support.

The 33-year-old commented: “I am determined to support mums across the local area to provide the best start for their babies but also, to take care of themselves in the process. So many women, as they enter motherhood experience PTSD, anxiety and anger, or are still dealing with past traumas, with no where to turn to and no one there to support them.

“The mentor programme will provide not only women across the local area, but further afield, a space to receive support online that will help them to address their traumas and create coping mechanisms, break generational trauma and help them to feel more equipped to take on motherhood”.

Charlotte’s experience comes from her degrees in psychology and mental health and her time working for the NHS, as well as her current role as a Specialist Mental Health Mentor for the Learning Support Centre. Charlotte is also no stranger to working with local mums and families, having previously ran community hub, ‘Helping Hands’ alongside other mums, as well as working as a teacher in the community.

Charlotte concluded: “It’s so important that mothers feel supported and to now be able to provide that to mums beyond a local level is really exciting. I want to help my fellow mothers to enjoy, what should be, a time they cherish”.

To find out more about the programme or enquire about Lotts Holistic Tots, contact Charlotte on 07539722392.

By Clare Booth - contributor