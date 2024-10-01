whg partners with social media chef to tackle food insecurity in Walsall

The programme, funded by Walsall’s ‘My Food Community’ and whg’s Resilient Communities, helped customers develop cooking and budgeting skills to navigate food insecurity.

Mitchell Lane, known for his ‘feed your family for a fiver’ recipes, led hands on demonstrations on how to cook simple and healthy meals on a budget.

Each participant also received ingredients, cooking utensils and an electric frying pan to help them recreate the recipes at home.

Customer Kylie said: “I’ve learnt new skills and started to experiment with different flavours and ingredients in my cooking at home.”

“I struggle with social anxiety, but these sessions have helped me become more confident and build new friendships.”

Mitch said: “Cooking is a great way to bring people together and everyone has got stuck in, even if it’s not something they would typically eat.”

The programme, funded by Walsall’s ‘My Food Community’ and whg’s Resilient Communities, also helped participants access extra support like Healthy Start Vouchers and fuel schemes.

Nicola Waite, Resilient Communities Programme Manager explained why the programme is so vital: “Food costs have risen around 20% and the cost of living is really impacting many in our communities.

“However, there is a way to cook on a budget and with the help of Mitch we have been able to put together simple, wholesome recipes for our customers.

As part of our Social justice, transforming lives transformational programme in our 2030 plan, we pledged our commitment to supporting our communities in a fair and equitable way.

“We hope our Food Matters programme will continue to reach into communities and support them with the tools, knowledge and confidence to create healthy, tasty and affordable dishes for their whole family.”