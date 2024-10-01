Elton John tribute to appear at Pelsall's little theatre

All Elton's Greatest Hits will be performed Rocket Max at Pelsall Community Centre on the evening.

A great evening of live music, costumes and the urge to dance to Max Anthony and his band. The address is Station Road, Pelsall, Walsall WS3 4BQ.

Doors open 7.30pm and the show starts 8pm.

The signature big glasses and straw boater are the stand out features of the legend that is Elton John. Along with his band, Max Anthony will be performing Elton's greatest hits LIVE at Pelsall Community and Arts Centre.

It will be a full sound and lights production so prepare to be entertained.

Tickets are £16 each and can be obtained from the centre office on 01922 682156 or online from Ticketsource.

There is a full bar and a lit, safe car park with CCTV. We may not need it but there is also full air conditioning. Come on along and enjoy the Ultimate Elton John Concert Experience courtesy of Rocket Max.

By Arthur Roberts – Contributor