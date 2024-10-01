Creative writing workshops to celebrate National Poetry Day at The Thomas Project in Aldridge

To celebrate National Poetry Day, which is 3rd October, The Thomas Project in Aldridge are running a series of three creative workshops on Saturday 5th October, 12th and 19th October from 1pm - 3pm. The workshops are being run by Ian Henery, former Mayor of Walsall`s Poet Laureate, who has been running workshops at Wolverhampton Art Gallery, Gatis Community Space and the 1in3 Project (It`s Our Right).

On Friday 27th September Ian Henery performed spoken word to an audience that included Robert Plant of Led Zepplin fame at Wolverhampton Art Gallery. The event was called "Recovery is for Everyone", a celebration of nine months of worshops, supported by Arts Council funding, with professional artists organised by the Good Shepherd at the Newhampton Arts Centre in partnership with SUIT, Recovery Near You, Wolverhampton 360 and the University of Wolverhampton.

"Creative writing is known to have a positive impact on mental health", explained Liz McMeekin, Project Manager of The Thomas Project in Aldridge "and is a way to express emotions and feelings. The workshops will be held on Saturday 5th, 12th and 19th October from 1pm to 3pm at The Thomas Project in Aldridge. These sessions are completely free and we will be serving free refreshments too.

If you have never tried writing something like this before, we encourage you to give it a go - you may surprise yourself with how creative you are and how fulfilling it is! Please contact us for more information and to book a place".

National Poetry Day falls on 3rd October and is the UK`s biggest celebration of poetry.

The Thomas Project is a Christian charity in Walsall serving the local community by helping those who find themselves in hardship, need and distress. from their community hub in Aldridge they work alongside other charities and community partners to offer a range of activities and support services to everyone in the community regardless of faith and to bring people together.

Since 1994, National Poetry Day has engaged millions of people with poetry through a range of live events and web-based activities for people throughout the country. Such a variety of poetry is written and read that each year the day is given a new theme, in order to highlight particular poets and styles of poetry. The 30th anniversary of National Poetry Day is celebrated on Thursday, 3rd October with the theme of ‘Counting.’

To mark the special occasion, The Poetry Society has an array of illuminating events planned, including a poetry happening on London’s bridges, an event at The Poetry Café, an online Young Poets event, results from the Stanza competition, new resources, a National Poetry Day quiz, a special workshop, and a Guinness World Record attempt.

National Poetry Day is also the occasion when The Poetry Society announces the winners of the Stanza competition inspired by the theme of ‘Counting.’ Judged by Rachel Long, the selected poems will be unveiled on the website and social media during the day.

For more information or to book:

Telephone 01922 452213 or email office@thethomasproject.co.uk

Registration essential