Stafford-based charity thanks community for 35 years of support

The hospice is encouraging local people who are interested to attend the events whether they have ever had contact with the charity or not. The events will be a great way to find out more, enjoy free complementary therapy demonstrations and treatments, and have a chance to talk to their specialist staff.

Katharine House Hospice’s Chief Executive, Dr Richard Soulsby, who has worked at the charity for 25 years, said: “For 35 years our community has helped us provide expert compassionate care and emotional support to families who need us. We cannot thank them enough for their unwavering support and making our care possible.

“I have watched the organisation grow and the support we offer expand from a three day a week day service to a 24/7 inpatient service, with palliative care nurse specialists in the community and a dedicated team supporting people in their own homes, a lymphoedema service, and since 2023 a different type of outpatient provision combining highly specialist clinical resources, with wellbeing and supportive services. We also have a 24/7 palliative care advice line for anyone who needs us.

“Those who have experienced hospice care know how valuable our charity is and the difference we make, however many in our community still don’t know what we do and the variety of support available.

“We are opening our doors to all members of our community through these open days as we want to ensure as many people as possible know what we offer and how to access our help. The public, even healthcare workers and doctors, might think we are a place people come to die. We are so much more.”

The 35th anniversary coincides with Hospice Care Week which raises the profile of hospices nationally and is a chance to shine a spotlight on the variety of services provided and who hospices help, for free.

Katharine House Hospice’s Director of Care, David Fletcher, said: “Many people might not know that we help people with incurable illnesses – not only cancer.

“We want to help every family who needs us to access our support early on in their diagnosis so they can live a better quality of life with an incurable illness.

“Our events will spread awareness that we support those with a variety of illnesses and that we are not solely about death and dying. And our care is also for families, loved ones and carers.”

The charity said the 35th milestone is “only made possible thanks to the community's support over the years”.

Deputy Chief Executive at Katharine House Hospice, Lisa Taylor, said, “For 35 years our local community has taken our charity to their hearts and supported us with generous fundraising and selfless volunteering.

“We are humbled by the commitment of our supporters and want to give people the chance to find out more about how this support has, and will continue, to help people.

“If you have supported us on our journey in the last 35 years we’d love to meet up with you and take a trip down memory lane.”

The free charity events are open to all and will be held on the following dates:

Monday, October 7, 1 – 3 pm

Tuesday, October 8, 3 – 5 pm

Wednesday, October 9, 10 am – 12 pm

Thursday, October 10, 6 – 8 pm

Spaces are limited, therefore anyone wishing to attend should contact Katharine House Hospice on 01785 254645 or email admin@khhospice.org.uk with their preferred date and time before Friday 4th October.

Find out more: www.khhospice.org.uk/news/events-mark-35-years-of-support

Lisa continued: “As a local charity we know how important it is to be at the heart of the community. We rely on voluntary donations and volunteers to keep our doors open and ensure that our compassionate and expert care remains free of charge to those who need it. Meeting people at our open days will be a good way to thank our supporters personally.”

The hospice supports carers and family members covering everything from advance care planning, admin support and financial advice, to family support and counselling. Social groups such as Relax and Chat and a Menopause Café are growing in popularity, as are coffee mornings, carers groups, classes including FAB (Fatigue, Anxiety and Breathing), tai chi, and relaxation. The Therapy & Wellbeing Centre also offers a range of complementary therapy treatments.

By Marie Nee - contributor