Record-breaking success for the Stafford 2024 10K run

The event is organised annually by Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts in partnership with Stafford Borough Council, and this turnout sets a new milestone for the event, solidifying its reputation as one of the most popular races in the region.

Runners faced persistent rain throughout the 10-kilometre route, which took them through the heart of Stafford, passing many of the town’s most iconic landmarks. Despite the adverse weather, the atmosphere remained vibrant, with participants of all abilities braving the conditions, supported by dedicated spectators who cheered them on from start to finish.

Stafford 10k runners

Event organisers expressed their pride at the commitment shown by both the runners and the local community.

"The turnout and determination we saw today was truly inspiring," said Laura Morris, Race Director for the Stafford 10K. "The fact that so many people came out to support, in spite of the rain, speaks volumes about the strength of the community and the spirit of the event."

The first male runner, Angus Smith crossed the finish line with an impressive time of 31 minutes and 55 seconds, and there were several noteworthy performances across various categories, including the first female runner, Georgia Stanfield with a fantastic time of 37 minutes, 58 seconds. Many participants ran for personal causes and charities, further emphasising the community-driven nature of the event. The Stafford 10K continues to be more than just a run, it is a celebration of community, perseverance, and the joy of coming together for a shared goal.

A huge thank you goes out to all the participants, volunteers, sponsors, and spectators who helped make this year’s event possible. Plans are already in motion for the 2025 Stafford 10K, and organisers hope to welcome even more runners next year, no matter what the weather brings.

For more information and race results, please visit https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/stafford-10k/

Feeling inspired? Entries are now open for the Stafford Half Marathon which will take place on Sunday, March 23 2025. For more information and to enter please visit https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/stafford-half-marathon/

By Craig Heard - Contributor