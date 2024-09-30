Black Country funeral director extends opening hours and welcomes new team member

The Willenhall and Brownhills branches of the family-run business are now open on Saturdays between 9am and 1pm, with its phone line continuing to be open for 24-hour support.

The additional opening times will help accommodate those who are unable to visit the branches during the week, enabling the Jennifer Ashe team to provide flexible support to those who need it.

John Ashe, Managing Director at Jennifer Ashe & Son, said: “Over previous months, we have experienced a growing demand for our services. With our primary goal being to provide accessible and compassionate care for our customers, it’s important we make changes to our operations to ensure we can be available whenever needed.

“We hope these extended opening times will provide greater flexibility for those who wish to come and see us in branch and as always we are always just a phone call away, available 24 hours-a-day whenever we are needed.”

Amongst these changes, the funeral care provider has welcomed Sally Fluck to its Brownhills team. Sally joined Jennifer Ashe & Son as a Memorial Consultant in July providing guidance for those planning a funeral, with special expertise in headstones, having previously worked as a Memorial Consultant for Ashcroft Memorials in Sedgley.

Sally commented: “I’m delighted to have joined the Jennifer Ashe family. They are highly respected in the West Midlands for their honest and reliable service, caring for loved ones and crafting bespoke end-of-life celebrations that genuinely honor those who have passed.

“Everyone in the Brownhills team has welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like a part of the family already in the short time I’ve been here.”

John added: “Sally has been a fantastic addition to the team, bringing with her a wealth of expertise. She has already had such a significant impact on the Brownhills branch since she joined us and I’m looking forward to seeing how she continues to grow and be a key asset in supporting our local communities.”

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors is an award-winning, family-run funeral director, established in 2016 with branches now open in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Lichfield, Oxley and Walsall. The team specialises in providing a supportive and caring service for families across the West Midlands and Staffordshire during the difficult times of bereavement.

For more information about Jennifer Ashe & Son’s Dove Bereavement group, which takes place on the first Wednesday of every month at Ye Olde Toll House in Willenhall, visit: www.jafunerals.co.uk.