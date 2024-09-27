Young rock sensations Retsecrows set for live show in Walsall

The gig is completely free, no tickets required. The band will be live from 8:00p.m, delivering an explosive set filled with rock covers and their own powerful original tracks.

Retsecrows – pronounced ret-see-crows – is a name that’s just as unique as the band itself – it's Worcester spelt backwards made plural. These talented kids from Wyre Forest, Worcestershire, have been building a reputation with their mix of dirty metal and guitar-driven rock, all while respecting the legendary rock history of the West Midlands. Luca, 12, fronts the band on vocals and guitar, joined by Alexie, 14, on bass, and 15-year-olds Ollie and George on lead guitar and drums.

Formed in July 2022, Retsecrows played their first gig at a festival in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and have been performing regularly ever since, thrilling crowds across the region. After a string of successful shows in 2023, the band hit the studio in early 2024 and released their debut single, 'Grief Of Me', which has racked up over 7,400 streams on Spotify. Their latest single, 'Blood Sea', launched in September and has already attracted 1,300 streams.

With 15 live gigs completed this year and a 2025 schedule already shaping up to include some major festivals, Retsecrows are quickly becoming one of the most exciting young rock acts around. Their live performances are not to be missed, showcasing raw talent and a powerful sound that promises to blow the audience away.

By Kris Griffin - Contributor