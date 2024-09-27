What’s happening locally during Black History Month this October?

Since 2019, the number of Black History Month (October) events has doubled on events marketplace Eventbrite, which hosts everything from film screenings and walking tours to gospel concerts and craft classes to help people celebrate.

Birmingham comes second in the top 10 cities for hosting the most Black History Month events in the UK from 2019 to 2024, after London, but ahead of Nottingham, Manchester and Leeds.

Many Black History Month events focus on education and empowerment with a focus on history, culture and achievement, and there is also a strong emphasis on celebrating black culture through food, art, music, art and literature.

Birmingham’s Legacy Centre of Excellence is hosting a Black History Month Launch Celebration on Saturday, September 28. Promising an enriching and educational experience for all guests the event will feature music, dance and spoken word performances, cultural exhibitions and interactive sessions.

The University of Wolverhampton is hosting a Black History Month Paint & Sip afternoon on Tuesday, October 29 from 3-5pm. The event has a theme of Reclaiming the Narrative, where guests can immerse themselves in the beauty of Black history-inspired art, and explore cultural expressions through creative hands-on activities.

In Walsall there’s a Community Wellbeing Event to mark Black History Month at the Walsall Community Association. Taking place on Saturday, October 19 the event aims to bring people together to honour and learn about the rich history and culture of the Black community. Expect engaging activities, inspiring speakers, and opportunities to connect with others.

The Birmingham Black Box Theatre is putting on a performance of Laroche, the incredible true story about Haitian-born aristocrat, Joseph Philippe Lemercier Loroche who was the only Black passenger on the RMS Titanic. Set against the backdrop of early 20th-century racial tensions and social dynamics, the play explores Laroche's remarkable journey, aspirations, and the tragic circumstances that led him to board the ill-fated Titanic.

Another play at the Mooville Theatre commemorates the historic arrival of the Windrush Generation aboard the Empire Windrush on June 22, 1948. Don’t Forget The Rush delves into the perilous journey from the perspectives of two women travelling from Jamaica and Trinidad. Blending comedy with education, the play offers a light-hearted yet informative experience, designed to be inclusive and family-friendly.

Those looking for a fun night out could head to Birmingham’s Repertory Theatre on Saturday, October 19 for the COBO: Comedy Shutdown Black History Month Special. Prepare for some rip-roaring, back-slapping belly laughs from the comedic talents of Michelle de Swarte Kat B, Nabil Abdulrashid and Limahl Germain. This event tours the UK and also plays on Saturday, October 26 at Coventry’s Warwick Arts Centre.

Brushstrokes in Smethwick is screening Selma, the 2014 film based on the US civil rights movement staring David Oyelowo as Dr Martin Luther King as part of their Black History Month schedule.

“Since 2019, more than 250,000 people have attended more than 4,000 Black History Month events in the UK on Eventbrite. However you choose to take part in Black History Month – whether it’s literature, crafting, music, film or wellbeing – there’s bound to be an event at which you can celebrate the rich Black culture in the UK,” said Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert.

By Chris Reuben - Contributor