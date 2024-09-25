Vistry staff sports tournament raises £900 to help military personnel

The North Central Midlands and North West Midlands regions of the company joined forces for the sporting event in aid of SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity, which is the homebuilder’s national charity for 2024.

A total of 45 employees took part in the event at Beaconside Sports and Fitness Centre in Stafford on Tuesday 10 September, each paying £10 to take part.

Chris, Regional Chairman from SSAFA attended the event to talk to the participants about the charity and how the money they raised will help in its work, providing support to people in need of physical or emotional care.

Managing director for Vistry North Central Midlands, Joanne Morrison, said: “The netball and football tournament in aid of SSAFA was a great success. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed taking part in a sporting event alongside their colleagues and knowing it was all in such a good cause made it even better.

“SSAFA does great work helping armed forces personnel and their families with a range of issues including homelessness, post-traumatic stress, debt, addiction and disability. It is a cause close to many people’s hearts and I’m sure that is why we had such a good number of our colleagues volunteering to join in with the event.”

