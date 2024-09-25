Stourbridge high school welcomes new headteacher
Pedmore High School is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Mills as the new Headteacher. Known for its excellent quality of relationships and individual support, Pedmore High School is a place where students truly feel that staff care for them. The school's pastoral care is a clear strength, ensuring that both students and staff feel safe, valued and happy to be part of the community. Visitors frequently comment on the tangible family feel around the school which fosters high-quality relationships, good behaviour and a polite and courteous student body.
Pedmore High School is an ambitious institution dedicated to creating opportunities for students to grow into well-rounded individuals. The school offers a broad and balanced curriculum tailored to meet individual needs, supported by excellent facilities including extensive playing fields, refurbished classrooms, a well-stocked library, and a swimming pool.
This is an exciting time for the school with ongoing curriculum development and major refurbishments planned as part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme.
Phillipa Harris, Deputy CEO, commented: "This is a fantastic appointment for Pedmore High School and for Invictus Education Trust, as a whole. Mr Mills is a credible leader who has a strong reputation for improving life opportunities for students, families and the wider community. We look forward to seeing Mr Mills lead Pedmore High School into its next chapter."
By Ellie Harthill, Contributor