Stourbridge high school welcomes new headteacher

Pedmore High School is an ambitious institution dedicated to creating opportunities for students to grow into well-rounded individuals. The school offers a broad and balanced curriculum tailored to meet individual needs, supported by excellent facilities including extensive playing fields, refurbished classrooms, a well-stocked library, and a swimming pool.

This is an exciting time for the school with ongoing curriculum development and major refurbishments planned as part of the government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Phillipa Harris, Deputy CEO, commented: "This is a fantastic appointment for Pedmore High School and for Invictus Education Trust, as a whole. Mr Mills is a credible leader who has a strong reputation for improving life opportunities for students, families and the wider community. We look forward to seeing Mr Mills lead Pedmore High School into its next chapter."

By Ellie Harthill, Contributor