Dudley businesswoman nominated for multiple awards just months after creating her own skincare and aesthetics business

Rebecca Hodgson, owner of Cheeks Skincare and Aesthetics in Sedgley, has been nominated for four different awards.

A 2024 finalist for Best New Salon and Top Skincare Specialist in the Beauty and Skincare Awards UK.

2024 Award Nominee for Best Home Salon in the Beauty and Aesthetics Award, and 2024 Award Nominee for Home Salon of the Year in the Beauty and Skincare Awards UK.

Rebecca said: "When I got told I was being made redundant after 21 years it was a scary time as I'm a mother of three daughters and panic mode kicked in.

"I took the plunge and signed myself up to loads of skincare and aesthetics courses as this was something I've always been interested in. Never in a million years would I think I would be nominated for so many awards this early on in creating my little business. It's literally a dream come true for me and I can't actually believe this is my new little life now. I'm the happiest I've ever been and I'm so excited for the future.

"I've been overwhelmed with the love and support I've received from all my family and friends, but also from all my clients who have come to me and trusted me with their skin, and allowed me to treat them. I'm literally living a dream.

"I wanted this to work so bad, so I made sure it did. I'm so proud of myself for taking that risk and making it work."

By Your World Contributor