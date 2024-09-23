Penkridge WI enjoy a trip down memory lane

Margaret can be relied upon to keep her audience amused and interested with her anecdotes and once again she didn’t disappoint. An entertaining evening was enjoyed by all.

Some of our group joined members from other Staffordshire WIs on a coach trip to see the Richard III exhibition in Leicester. We first visited the Bosworth Battlefield Visitor Centre, and our very informative guide Katie set Richard’s reign and his final battle in context of the Wars of the Roses. She then led us up to the viewpoint of the battlefield where she helped us recreate the flow of the battle – great fun!

We moved on to Leicester Cathedral to see Richard’s tomb and the King Richard III Visitor Centre which tells the story of Richard’s early life as well as seeing where his body was found under a car park and how researchers, archaeologists and scientists finally proved that it was him, 500 years after his death.

Our very own Richard III Catherine Beresford. Photo: Penkridge WI

It was a very informative and interesting day.

Our next meeting will be on October 7, 7.30 pm in the Reading Room. The speaker will be Helen Johnson, her topic will be Dangerous Fashions to Die For in the Staffordshire County Collection. Visitors are always very welcome.

Submitted by Penkridge WI