Ladies club pleased to meet again after the summer break

He began by explaining that in 1750 Britain moved from being an agricultural nation to an industrial one. Workers moved into towns and lived in dreadful conditions but eventually thanks to several wealthy factory owners their lives changed for the better. Firstly, he talked about Titus Salt who created the village of Saltaire in Bradford to house his workers, including a park, swimming pool and a church. Next came William Hesketh Lever who built Port Sunlight from the profits of the manufacturing of sunlight soap. In 1888 he created a garden village employing 30 architects for different designs, each with its own garden, which they had to care for and grow their own produce. It included an art gallery, school, open air swimming pool and, of course, a church. It is a popular tourist attraction today and may soon receive World Heritage Status. Fiona Bruce was brought up in the village.

Next came Bournville in 1893 built by Quaker George Cadbury. He moved his factory out of the city to a rural site of 1,000 acres and built 23,000 houses, no alcohol allowed then of course - now managed by a Trust.

Austin Village was built by Herbert Austin and were the first prefab houses made of cedar wood many of which still stand today and can sell for £150,000. Their houses are art deco with flat roofs. Finally he spoke about Poundbury in Dorset the brainchild of the King when he was Prince of Wales. It is a beautiful village with lovely squares and when completed in 2026 will house 6,000 people.

The next luncheon will be on October 11 at The Lodge, Wellington Road, Dudley 12pm for 12.30pm to hear from Mr Max Keen about the History of Dudley Castle and in November Kath Reynolds on Food Glorious Food. For more information ring Chairman Ann Rogers on 01384 273511 or secretary on 01902 372984 email jillgriffithsme7@gmail.com, visitors can expect a warm welcome and can attend three times before deciding to join.

By Jan Burrows - Contributor