Foster carers in Dudley brought together for celebratory event

At the event 13 foster carers who have been fostering for over 20 years were granted long service awards, These carers alone have over 360 years of fostering experience between them with the longest Serving Phillip and Anita Evans having fostered over 400 children over 41 years.

Councillor Peter Lee, Deputy Mayor of Dudley Council, said: “It was an honour and privilege to meet with some of the borough’s foster carers at this wonderful event.

“We handed out long service awards to people who have been doing this vital work for 20 years, with some having served for an incredible 40 years.

Councillor David Stanley, cabinet member for children’s services, added: “Foster carers make such an amazing difference to lives of our looked after children and young people and this event is our way of saying thank you for all they do.

“We are always looking to support people who would like to foster and there is plenty of information and advice available to anyone interested in considering this rewarding work.”

People can find out more about fostering in Dudley by visiting fosteringindudley.org.uk

By Kate Arnold - Contributor