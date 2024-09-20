Wolverhampton mum making waves as a role model in pageantry

Louize has made it to the finals of a world beauty pageant and will be competing this weekend in Norwich, representing Wolverhampton on the national stage, but it is a global system where she will be competing to be named Miss British Empire. Louize will be competing in the 'Ms' division which is for ladies over the age of 30 that are unmarried.

Running the competition is The Kerri Parker Academy, Kerri is the current world Ms British Empire, winning in 2023.

Louize will be competing on stage in evening wear, wearing a cocktail dress, and in a UK themed round where an outfit is styled in the colours of the Union Jack. She will also be partaking in an interview for her dream pageant title to make sure she is aligned with the values of the pageant system. Louize has also chosen to take part in an optional swimwear round for a separate swimwear title for the first time ever.

The winner will receive modelling opportunities here in the UK and in the USA and it would be Louize's dream to go to LA and model, just as Kerri has done.

Louize in her UK round wear as Aethelflaed, Lady of the Mercians. Photo: Louize's own

Louize will keep you updated on how she gets on this weekend and also on other big things coming up for her.

Watch this space Wolverhampton, we may have an International World Pageant Queen on our hands by the end of Saturday!

Louize on winning her regional title. Photo: Louize's own

By Your World Contributor