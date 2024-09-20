Wolverhampton mosque opening its doors for community day
The Madina Masjid (UKIM) on Newhampton Road East has announced that it will be hosting a community open day on October 6 between 12 noon and 4pm. Part of the national Visit My Mosque Day, Madina Masjid is inviting people from other faiths/none to explore the mosque, learn about its history and significance to Muslim life, the community initiatives to support people from all backgrounds who are suffering from cost-of-living crisis, activities for the youth and meet those who worship there.
The day will feature tours, refreshments, children’s corner, a chance to observe prayer in the mosque and learn more about the Islamic faith. The open day is an important event of coming together. The representatives from religious groups, local police, schools and community groups will be attending the open day.
President of the Madina Masjid said: “We are delighted at the level of interest in this event. We look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours after such a difficult time; catching up over tea and snacks and in the spirit of dialogue and friendship, giving them an insight into the lives of Muslims and what goes on in the mosque.”
You can reserve your free place on eventbrite.
By Abrar Afzal - Contributor