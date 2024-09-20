Wolverhampton mosque opening its doors for community day

The day will feature tours, refreshments, children’s corner, a chance to observe prayer in the mosque and learn more about the Islamic faith. The open day is an important event of coming together. The representatives from religious groups, local police, schools and community groups will be attending the open day.

President of the Madina Masjid said: “We are delighted at the level of interest in this event. We look forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours after such a difficult time; catching up over tea and snacks and in the spirit of dialogue and friendship, giving them an insight into the lives of Muslims and what goes on in the mosque.”

You can reserve your free place on eventbrite.

By Abrar Afzal - Contributor