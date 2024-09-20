New book tells the story of Staffordshire US military depot in WW2

It describes the day-to-day workings of the depot and the effect the American servicemen and women temporarily stationed there had on the local people.

The book also describes the wider system of air force replacement depots that came under the jurisdiction of the Yarnfield Depot and recounts the activities of other bases in Lancashire, the Midlands and US rest-homes in the south of the UK.

The Yarnfield Yanks, by Fran & Martin Collins. Book cover: Brewin Books

Available at: brewinbooks.com

By Clare Brown - Contributor