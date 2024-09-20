New book tells the story of Staffordshire US military depot in WW2
The Yarnfield Yanks, by Fran and Martin Collins, tells the story of the main American Army Air Force Replacement Depot at Yarnfield, Stone, Staffordshire during World War II and includes many first-hand experiences supplied by relatives of men who were there.
It describes the day-to-day workings of the depot and the effect the American servicemen and women temporarily stationed there had on the local people.
The book also describes the wider system of air force replacement depots that came under the jurisdiction of the Yarnfield Depot and recounts the activities of other bases in Lancashire, the Midlands and US rest-homes in the south of the UK.
Available at: brewinbooks.com
By Clare Brown - Contributor