Council welcomes more graduates to social work programme

The council has once again teamed up with Frontline to give people a unique route into the profession, through which they will benefit from intensive practical and academic training tailored to their needs.

Dozens of people applied to take part with nine successful candidates - Laura Williams, Tashiona Brown, Illana Adams-Bell, Donna Palmer, Kayleigh Arthur, Chetan Bains, Molly Banks, Dawn Lashley and Balli Kainth - taking part in a readiness for practice programme before arriving in Wolverhampton this month.

Over the next three years they will work with children, young people and their families while qualifying as a social worker in their first year, their Assessed and Supported Year in Employment (ASYE) in their second year, and a fully funded Masters qualification in their third year.

Although the focus of their work will be within children’s social care services, the group will also be given experience of adult social care, disability services and fostering.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, the City of Wolverhampton Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Frontline again this year to offer this unique introduction to social work and to give eight more graduates the chance to learn through practice whilst they are also supported in their academic studies.

"The programme has provided the council with numerous qualified social workers over the last few years, all of whom have completed an intense programme of both academic and practical studies working with some of our most vulnerable families in Wolverhampton and who have gone on to take permanent positions within the council. This is really important, particularly given the recruitment pressures there are within social work nationally.

"I would like to welcome our latest cohort to Wolverhampton and wish them the very best as they embark on their social work careers with the council.”

Balli Kainth said: "We have received a wonderful welcome from Children’s Services – I was most struck by their approachability!

"I am looking forward to working with families and children to make a long-lasting impact to change their lives by giving them the tools and confidence to be strong leaders practicing restorative practice. I am looking forward to the practical experience alongside the academic learning which is the best way I learn."

Illana Adams-Bell added: "I am very excited to be a part of this year’s cohort and equally even more excited to be working within the council. I have enjoyed my first two weeks shadowing different people and teams within the council and everyone has been friendly, approachable and happy to share their advice and knowledge with me.

"Knowing that I will be working within a council whose values, culture and focus on restorative practice align so closely with my own makes me feel eager and excited to start working with families and supporting them to make positive changes."

For more information about the Approach Social Work programme please visit thefrontline.org.uk/become-a-social-worker/approach-social-work/.

By Paul Brown - Contributor