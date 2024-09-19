Something for everyone to try! Leisure centres to open doors for free taster activities

With free gym access, fitness classes, discounted pool inflatable sessions and small group training there’s something for everyone to try.

Alistair Gould, Area Manager for Freedom Leisure in Stafford said: “We have fantastic leisure centres throughout Stafford Borough and we look forward to welcoming our local community to our open weekend and trying out everything we have to offer. We hope this encourages people into healthy lifestyles, of becoming more active, more often”

Freedom Leisure, one of the leading charitable not-for-profit leisure trusts operate leisure centres across Stafford Borough in partnership with Stafford Borough Council.

For more information please visit freedom-leisure.co.uk/news/open-days-across-stafford/

By Craig Heard - Contributor