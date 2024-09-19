Room renovation project complete at Wolverhampton hospice

The Inpatient Unit is located at the charity’s site in Compton, Wolverhampton, and provides 24-hour expert care, treatment and support to local people living with a life limiting condition. Last year, 341 patients received specialist care on the Unit.

The renovated rooms now include features such as practical panelling and calming décor to create a visually less clinical environment, as well as modern, interactive technology allowing patients to stay connected to family and friends at any time of the day or night.

They also offer a more homely environment for patients and loved ones with colourful bedding, soft furnishings and plenty of space to allow patients to bring in personal possessions.

Florence, whose husband Jim was cared for by Compton, said of the renovated rooms: “The new rooms are so light and airy, everything about them is beautiful. The seemingly smaller things, like thoughtfully positioned clocks and having access to technology so that patients and their loved ones can continue to enjoy the things they love, will also have a big impact.

“As a family, we are so grateful for the care Jim received from Compton. These changes have made the Inpatient Unit a home away from home for everybody, which will make such a difference to families facing challenging times.”

While still fit for purpose, the rooms had not been renovated for more than 10 years. The room renovations were made possible through generous donations from trusts, grants, legacies and the charity’s Home Away from Home Appeal.

Rachel Overfield, Chief Executive Officer at Compton Care, said: “We are so pleased to have completed the renovation of the rooms on our Inpatient Unit. Patients and families visiting the Unit can expect to receive the same expert clinical care but in surroundings that are now more tranquil and serene.

“This transformation will have a significant impact on the comfort and wellbeing of the people in our care as we know that environments can have direct impact on symptom management. Calming décor, dimmable lighting and home comforts, such as being able to display personal items and stay in contact with family and friends, will all have a positive impact on wellbeing.

“This vital work would not have been possible without the generosity of our supporters who, despite a challenging financial landscape, have been so generous. We are incredibly grateful for their donations, which have seen our Inpatient Unit rooms transformed into sanctuaries of solace and support for our patients and their loved ones, when they need it most.”

Compton Care’s Inpatient Unit is an 18-bed facility offering 24-hour specialist care to help control complex symptoms and manage pain for patients as well as emotional support to loved ones. As well as providing care on its Inpatient Unit, Compton Care offers support in the community, providing 8,790 support visits to patients in their own homes last year.

To find out more about the support available on the Inpatient Unit please visit comptoncare.org.uk/InpatientUnit or call the 24/7 Advice & Referral Line on 01902 774570.

By Hannah Farquharson - Contributor