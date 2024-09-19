Beacon of Hope: New project launched to support survivors of domestic abuse

Pastor Adam Boud was delighted to welcome Deputy Lieutenant Sarah Elsom who cut a ribbon to launch the project. Staffordshire County Council Chairman Phil Hewitt along with Cannock Chase Council Chairman Steve Thornley were delighted to support this very worthwhile project.

To start the event, Sarah Creen, the Restored Beacon Coordinator, gave an insight into her personal journey as a survivor, her role in raising awareness of domestic abuse and commitment to providing a safe space and creating a supportive community for survivors. Cllr Paul Snape gave a speech on the changing face of Policing towards domestic abuse and Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams spoke of his support for projects that help victims of domestic abuse.

The Restored Beacon Network is made up of churches across the UK and Ireland, all of which are committed to being proactive in responding to domestic abuse and providing support to victims and survivors in their congregations and communities.

Domestic abuse is still a largely unreported crime, but is a significant problem. Across England and Wales in 2023, 2.1 million adults were victims (1.4 million women and 751,000 men). Locally, in the Cannock Chase area, domestic abuse remains a significant issue. Recent data indicates a concerning level of incidents, reflecting broader trends across Staffordshire. In 2020-21, there were 28,931 domestic crimes and incidents recorded by Staffordshire Police. This represents a 2 per cent increase in recorded incidents compared to the previous year (2019-20, 28,395).

One of the key characteristics of domestic abuse is isolation. Abusers systematically disconnect their victims from sources of support - friends, family, the workplace, and where relevant, meaningful relationships. They slowly but surely undermine their victim’s self-esteem to the point where they no longer believe they are lovable or of worth. We believe the Church is uniquely placed to set this right, by way of support to individuals and changing the wider culture of society that has normalised violence against women.

Revd Adam Boud said: "It is a joy to be partnering with Restored, their knowledge, training and guidance has been invaluable to us at Living Springs Community Church as we step out into this area. We are committed to being Jesus’ hands and feet, supporting and caring for people."

A volunteer said: "It’s a huge privilege to be a part of a church that is partnering with Restored. Leaving an abusive relationship was by far one of the biggest challenges of my life and having support is crucial for that time of transition and ongoing recovery. It will be an honour to walk that journey with other people, showing them love and restoring their self-worth the way God intended."

Living Springs the Restored Beacon team will offer Befriending, signposting, drop-in sessions and support groups.

Email Restored@livingsprings.cc for more information.

