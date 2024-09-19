Action! Community production society to perform trio of plays

Titled Take 3!, they have all been penned by a local writer, and will be performed by local actors.

Are You Watching Me? Is a thriller, with twist; A Moment In Time is a romantic tale; Lost and Laughing is a comedy of castaways. You can see all three shows for £7.50, and in return you will get an entertaining evening of thrills, romance and laughs.

You will also be supporting a self-funded local production company, that is dedicated to helping all aspiring writers, actors, directors and indeed, anyone who would like to get involved in local community theatre and films.

For full details, please visit our Facebook page facebook.com/actionproductioncompany

Tickets are available in advance from eventbrite (link our Facebook page), or you can now pay on the door each evening.

Action! Look forward to seeing you at one of their performances and showing you what talent Stourbridge has to offer.

By Matthew Davies - Contributor