Cyrille Regis talks at Dudley libraries

‘Cyrille Regis – Working Class Hero’ tells the story of the local, much-admired footballer who died aged 59 in 2018.

During his stellar career, Cyrille was centre-forward for West Bromwich Albion, Coventry and England in the 1970s and 80s – becoming one of the first black players to make a real impact on British football.

Laurie Rampling was a West Brom photographer and long-term friend of the footballing star. He is a prolific published writer and proceeds from his latest book on Cyrille are being donated to the Jason Roberts Foundation.

Operating under the Better brand, Dudley Libraries are run by not-for-profit charitable social enterprise GLL, on behalf of Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council.

“Laurie’s talks at Kingswinford Library at 2pm and Dudley Library at 7pm on the 26 September promise to be fascinating,” said Stephanie Rhoden, GLL’s Partnership Manager.

“Tickets are free, and Laurie will be doing a book signing afterwards.”

Author Laurie Rampling with his book on Cyrill Regis. Photo: Dudley Libraries

To book a place, please call Kingswinford Library on 01384 812740 and Dudley Library on 01384 815560.

By Amy Shaw - Contributor