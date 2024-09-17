Wolverhampton dentist wins national accolade for excellence

The Dentistry Awards, an annual event celebrating excellence in dental practice, highlights outstanding contributions to the field of dentistry. The awards honour those who display exceptional clinical skill, patient care, and dedication to advancing oral health in their communities. This year, Dr. Bains stood out among nominees, receiving both the Best Young Dentist in the West Midlands and the national title for 2024. Judges, an independent panel of dental experts, praised her innovative approach and her dedication to creating a patient-first, compassionate environment.

"I’m incredibly honoured to be named Best Young Dentist at both the regional and national levels," said Dr. Bains. "Dentistry is more than just a profession for me—it’s my passion. I’ve always been focused on helping my patients not only achieve their dream smiles but also overcome their fears and anxieties related to dental care. The trust they’ve placed in me means the world, and I’m proud to be a part of their journeys."

Working at Rock Dental on Tettenhall Road, Dr. Bains provides Invisalign, cosmetic, and general dental treatments, transforming smiles and boosting the confidence of her patients. However, one of the most rewarding aspects of her practice is helping nervous patients overcome their dental fears. "Many individuals come in with a deep fear of dental procedures, often from past negative experiences. My goal is to create a calm and supportive environment, where they can trust the process and know they are in capable hands." she said.

Beyond clinical practice, Dr. Bains is committed to advancing the dental profession through her leadership roles. She serves as the Chair of the Young Membership Committee of the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (BACD) and as the Secretary of the College of General Dentistry (CGDent) in the West Midlands. In these roles, she contributes to the dental community by organising educational events and study clubs to inspire and educate the next generation of dentists. "I’m passionate about fostering young dentists’ growth, equipping them with the skills and ethical framework needed to excel in this ever-evolving field," she adds.

Simran Bains, presented the Best Young Dentist Award 2024. Photo: Rock Dental

Simran’s passion for dentistry extends far beyond patient care. She has made it a priority to pursue further education and training to ensure she stays at the forefront of the latest dental techniques and technologies. "Dentistry is constantly evolving, and I believe it’s important to always be learning. This allows me to offer my patients the best possible treatment options tailored to their needs."

Her achievements at the Dentistry Awards 2024 are a testament to her unwavering dedication and skill. The recognition she has received not only underscores her professional excellence but also serves as an inspiration for both her peers and the dental community at large.

Dr. Bains’ journey is one of passion, empathy, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. As she continues to make waves in the dental world, her focus remains clear: to provide patient-centered care that transforms lives, one smile at a time.

Simran Bains, with her Best Young Dentist Award 2024. Photo: Rock Dental

By Anoup Nandra - Contributor