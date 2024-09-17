Stafford’s historic sites earn prestigious 'VisitEngland' quality accreditation

Visit England, the national tourism agency, plays a crucial role in promoting England's attractions to both domestic and international visitors. The Quality Rose Marque, which these sites now carry, is a symbol of excellence that visitors can trust. This accreditation highlights them as destinations that provide exceptional visitor experiences, making them must visit locations for anyone exploring Staffordshire. The clear highlights across all three sites was cleanliness, a warm welcome, a high level of knowledge and the friendliness of all staff members.

Tracie Wheeldon, Heritage Manager, expressed her excitement about the accreditation, stating: "The whole team are absolutely delighted to receive the Visit England Rose Marque. This is clear recognition of the success we have achieved with recent projects and initiatives that are customer-focused and community-driven."

Councillor Gillian Pardesi, Cabinet Member for Leisure at the borough council, said: “It is great news that these much-loved historical sites have been awarded this national accreditation which places them among the best run visitor attractions across the country. Customers rightly demand a consistently high level of service from our borough’s heritage offering - and it is good to see these high standards recognised through the Quality Rose Marque from Visit England.”

Stafford Castle is a historic fortress with origins dating back to the Norman period, offering panoramic views of the Staffordshire countryside. The Ancient High House, one of the finest Tudor buildings in the country, stands as a testament to Stafford’s rich architectural heritage. Izaak Walton Cottage, the charming 16th-century house, offers visitors a glimpse into the life of a literary icon.

You can find out more about the historic sites at historicstafford.co.uk

By Crag Heard - Contributor