New bus routes to serve state-of-the-art hospital

Working with Transport for West Midlands, NHS bosses have arranged for four different buses to stop at the Smethwick site or nearby.

The move will provide convenient sustainable public travel to the hospital, run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, whilst also reducing air pollution.

The hospital opens on 6 October, receiving the first patients from Sandwell Hospital in West Bromwich.

From 29 September the new bus routes will be as follows:

No. 54/54A – will be combined into one route to serve the hospital.

No. 89 – this service will now terminate at The Midland Met instead of Bearwood.

No. 82/87 – journeys from Birmingham will be diverted to serve the new Grove Lane Stops. Journeys towards Birmingham will continue their existing route and serve the bus stop on Dudley Road.

The nearest rail station to the hospital is Smethwick Rolfe Street.

Fran Silcocks, Head of Sustainability at the Trust, said: “For a better patient and visitor experience, and to support our Green Strategic Plan, there will be a range of transport options to get to The Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, including buses that will serve the route.

“We are working with Transport for West Midlands and local bus operators to run a series of bus offers for people in the region to encourage more bus use. We are also working with the Local Authority Highways Teams to make sure traffic management works well in the area.

“Alongside clearly marked pedestrian and cycle entrances across the site, ample parking and public transport options will be available. There will also be a number of Electric Vehicle Charging Points, secure cycle storage facilities, and 50 car sharing bays for staff.

“We encourage the public and our staff to get public transport, walk, cycle, car share or use a low emission vehicle where possible to get to site.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands said: “The opening of this brand-new hospital will make a real difference to the health of people in Birmingham and Sandwell offering cutting-edge treatment in a state-of-the-art facility.

“I want to make sure patients, visitors and staff can get to their appointments and shifts on time and as easily as possible. So, working with the hospital and bus operators, we have put in place revised routes and new bus timetables to make that happen.”

For more information about travel to The Midland Met, go to swbh.nhs.uk/our-new-hospital/how-to-get-to-midland-metropolitan-university-hospital/.

