MP urges residents to have their say on hospital plans

Proposals from the Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) would see several Minor Injuries Units (MIUs) across the county converted to ‘Urgent Treatment Centres’ with higher standards and more consistent facilities.

The plans do not include the mothballed MIU at Cannock Chase Hospital or the currently open MIU at Leek Moorlands Community Hospital, meaning both MIUs would be closed.

Encouraging residents to take part in the ongoing consultation, Josh Newbury MP said: “During the general election campaign, the need for improved services at Cannock Chase Hospital rightly came up time and time again. People in Cannock, Hednesford, Rugeley and nearby villages need and deserve access to urgent care facilities nearby.

“We all understand why the Cannock MIU had to close during the pandemic, but since then local people have been let down time and time again by promises to reopen it that came to nothing. These proposals from the ICB are effectively a delayed downgrade of our hospital. The 100,000 people living in the Cannock Chase area shouldn’t have to travel to Lichfield, Stafford or Walsall when they need urgent care. I am fighting for urgent care facilities to be reinstated at Cannock Chase Hospital.”

The Integrated Care Board will be holding an in-person consultation meeting at The Aquarius ballroom and function suite on Victoria Street in Hednesford on Wednesday 18th September from 10am. Residents are also being encouraged to fill in an online survey on the proposals ahead of the 6th October deadline. An easy read version of the survey is also available.

Josh Newbury MP added: “It is clear that if we want urgent care facilities back at Cannock Chase Hospital, we are going to have to fight for them. Now is the time for us to make our voices heard. The NHS commissioners need to understand the local need for improved facilities at our hospital. I would encourage anyone who agrees with me to respond to the ICB’s survey before 6th October and to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

“Regardless of the outcome of this consultation, I will continue to fight for improvements at Cannock Chase Hospital. But let’s not wake up to find our hospital is downgraded again because we didn’t speak up when we had the chance.”

