Charity gig in memory of guitarist's brother

Static will play rock/pop favourites by bands such as Stereophonics, Kings of Leon, Foo Fighters, Cranberries, Blink-182 and more.

Tickets for the gig on November 15 at Yeltz Bar in Halesowen are £5, with all proceeds going to the charity. Doors open at 6.30pm.

Logan has just started in music tech at Halesowen College after only starting on guitar last year, he and his friends are all talented, and dedicated to making this a night to remember - please come and support local talent for a good cause and a good night!

The band have a JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/natalie-clynshaw-1726011907149 or to find out more about Bliss, visit: bliss.org.uk.

By Natalie Clynshaw - Contributor