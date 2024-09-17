Charity gig in memory of guitarist's brother
Band members Logan Clynshaw, Tom Randall, Will Byers and Johan Scheuermann, known as 'Static', have only been together for a year, are dedicating their debut gig to the charity Bliss, who help premature babies. The gig is in honour of band member Logan's brother, who was born sleeping on December 20, 2017.
Static will play rock/pop favourites by bands such as Stereophonics, Kings of Leon, Foo Fighters, Cranberries, Blink-182 and more.
Tickets for the gig on November 15 at Yeltz Bar in Halesowen are £5, with all proceeds going to the charity. Doors open at 6.30pm.
Logan has just started in music tech at Halesowen College after only starting on guitar last year, he and his friends are all talented, and dedicated to making this a night to remember - please come and support local talent for a good cause and a good night!
The band have a JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/natalie-clynshaw-1726011907149 or to find out more about Bliss, visit: bliss.org.uk.
By Natalie Clynshaw - Contributor